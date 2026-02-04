Ranbir Kapoor shares why he connected with the story of Animal: ‘We grew up with that distance from our father’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor earned acclaim for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The film revolves around the toxic father-son relationship against the backdrop of the underworld and violence. Ahead of the film's release in Japan on February 13, Ranbir and Sandeep interacted with the audience at a screening. During that chat, Ranbir talked about connecting to the story of Animal when Sandeep narrated it to him. (Also read: Mahesh Bhatt on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor getting criticised for Animal: It’s an occupational hazard) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

What Ranbir said During the interaction, Ranbir said, “I really loved his previous work. He made one film, in Telugu and then in Hindi. I met him for the first time and it is rare time where you connect with somebody. I connected with him as a person. I connected with what he was trying to say through the story.”

“This may seem like a very intense, action-oriented, bloodied film, but I think the core emotion, the father-son emotion, was something that a lot of men from my generation… we grew up with that distance from our father. So I think I really connected with that deep emotion. It was one of my most treasured and memorable collaborations that I had with a director in my career.”

About Animal In the film, Anil Kapoor played the character of Ranbir's father. Rashmika Mandanna played Ranbir's wife, while Triptii Dimri had a key supporting role. The film revolves around Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to take revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father.

Bobby Deol played the antagonist. The film was a major box office success. It crossed the ₹900 crore mark worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in the works.