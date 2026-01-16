Edit Profile
    Spirit release date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri to hit theatres in 2027

    Spirit release date: Fans eagerly commented on the announcement of the release date of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, expressing excitement and impatience. 

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:46 PM IST
    By Ritika Kumar
    The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, have finally locked the film’s release date. On Friday, production banner T-Series made the official announcement on social media, urging fans to mark their calendars.

    The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit released the first look of the upcoming film poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, on January 1.

    Makers reveal Spirit's release date

    On Friday, the producer of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, T-series shared the most-awaited news on their social media accounts in the evening. They posted a black-and-white poster with the caption, “REMEMBER… #Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027,” instantly sparking excitement among Prabhas’ fans.

    Fans react

    Fans were quick to flood the comments section after the release date was announced. While many hailed Prabhas as “Pan India No. 1,” others expressed a mix of excitement and impatience. Comments like “Can’t wait” and “2027 too far” dominated the post, with several fans also asking, “Itna late kyu (why so late)?” Despite the long wait, the overwhelming response reflected massive anticipation for Spirit, with fans making it clear that expectations from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga–Prabhas collaboration are sky-high.

    The film’s first look was unveiled at midnight on January 1, 2026, as part of a New Year’s Day reveal that instantly caught fire online. The poster showcased Prabhas in a gritty avatar, with long hair, visible bruises, and an intense presence, as Triptii Dimri lights his cigarette, delivering a raw visual tone that set audience expectations high right at the start of the year.

    More about Spirit

    Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his emotionally charged and stylistically bold films. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead alongside Prabhas, and the story is expected to blend intense action with deep emotional conflict. Though plot details remain tightly guarded, early reactions to the first look suggest a character-driven narrative rooted in inner turmoil and high-stakes drama.

    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Hit Theatres In 2027
