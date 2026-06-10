Internet in shock on seeing Uday Chopra get storywriting credit for Alia Bhatt's Alpha: ‘Inspector Ali cameo loading'

Actor Uday Chopra has remained away from the Bollywood limelight for several years, and it appears he has set the stage for a quiet return to the world of films with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha. The teaser of the YRF Spy Universe film has revealed that he has picked up a new role for the action-packed project. As an actor, Uday Chopra was last seen in the role of a biker Ali Akbar Fateh Khan in Dhoom 3.

Uday Chopra’s role in Alpha On Wednesday, the makers of Alpha offered the first glimpse into its high-octane world through a teaser that focused on the characters of Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. Beyond the high-paced visuals and adrenaline-fuelled sequences, it was the credits that unexpectedly caught everyone’s attention.

The credits revealed that the story of Alpha has been penned by Uday Chopra, instantly sparking conversation and curiosity among social media users.

One comment read, “Talent flows in the genes, is it a behind the scenes comeback for Uday?”, with another sharing, “Uday Chopra’s name after so many years”. “He wrote Pyaar Impossible last time,” another wrote.

One joked, “Inspector Ali cameo loading from dhoom universe”, with one gasping, “WHAAT”.

One comment read, “Leave aside Alia.. Leave aside Deol…Leave aside Spy Universe…Leave aside missing Sharvari… The movie should be celebrated for bringing back Lord Uday Chopra as a writer”. Another shared, “uday chopra my bro is so back!!!”

“#Alpha has been written by #UdayChopra. Yes, the #Dhoom actor. I think none of us would know if it's a good or bad thing just yet,” one wrote.