The third season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiered its trailer Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. Nazgul haunt the hall as 'Rings of Power' trailer airs at Comic-Con

The latest installment of the Amazon Prime series considered the most expensive series in television history introduces the future Nazgul, among the most haunting characters in JRR Tolkien's trilogy, creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay explained.

The trailer offered a glimpse of the challenge looming ahead for the heroes and warriors of Middle-earth in the next season of this "Lord of the Rings" prequel, which arrives on the streaming platform on November 11.

"The shadow rises in Middle-earth," arch-villain Sauron intones in the trailer. "How would you like to rise with it?"

The third season is set years after the final episode of the second, as Sauron focuses his power on forging the all-powerful One Ring giving viewers glimpses inside his fortress.

"He has been locked away in Barad-dur, trying and failing, trying and failing to forge the One Ring, and he can't do it. So he's now hell-bent on finding a way to make it happen," said Charlie Vickers, who plays the Dark Lord.

The presentation in Comic-Con's main hall introduced some of the characters joining the story from November: Simon Pegg will voice the monster Balrog, while Andrew Richardson will play Anarion of the benevolent kingdom of Gondor.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who turned heads with his performance as the evil Vecna in "Stranger Things," was another new cast member on hand.

The actor recalled having "burst into tears" when he was cast as Celeborn, husband of Galadriel, one of the wisest, most powerful and important elves in the Middle-earth universe.

Amazon Prime kicked off its Comic-Con presentation with a sneak peek at dystopian miniseries "Blade Runner 2099" and announced that it will be available starting November 25.

Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer , the miniseries marks "the rebirth of a city... of all our characters," said creator and executive producer Silka Luisa.

Producer Andrew Kosove emphasized that the franchise feels "more relevant over time."

"The future has really happened," Luisa noted. "So much of what Blade Runner was promising was to come feels immediate and like it's around the corner."

"For me, the biggest unknown is what happens when our time ends. What happens when humans are no longer the dominant species?"

Luisa revealed that Schafer initially turned down the role because she didn't want to continue working in television, but reconsidered once she read the script.

DC Studios showcased a sneak peek of "Lanterns," its new take on the Green Lantern superhero.

Starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, the series is set in a small town in Nebraska, but in the preview screened in San Diego, the action also takes off into space.

Comic-Con kicked off on Thursday at the San Diego Convention Center, thronged by tens of thousands of fans dressed as villains, heroes, princesses, and masked characters.

The big pop culture celebration wraps up on Sunday.

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