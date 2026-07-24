Amaal Mallik accuses Tanishk Bagchi of misleading woman with marriage promise: ‘That girl is deeply disturbed’

After Tanishk responded to Amaal's allegations by writing, "Brother, I know what you are going through, and I have a lot of respect for you as an artist. Get well soon," Amaal doubled down on the public feud and took to his Instagram Stories to level fresh allegations. He wrote, "Me Too ka case Rafa Dafa Kar Liya Tuney? @tips music company mein ek ladki hai in the A&R department jisko shaadi ka waada karke tuney abuse karke chod diya, aur aaj kisi aur se shaadi karliya...Pity the lady that chose a 2 like you! (So, you managed to bury the Me Too case? There was a woman in the A&R department at Tips Music whom you allegedly promised to marry, then abused and abandoned, and today you've married someone else. Pity the woman who chose someone like you!) That girl is deeply disturbed, depressed and this news will travel fast...Also please stop giving me indirect threats in the name of @devendra_fadnavis ji, Yeh Sab Mere Saath Nahi Chotey! (Don't try all this with me)."

Recently, music composer Amaal Mallik launched a scathing attack on composer-singer Tanishk Bagchi , accusing him of copying music and taking credit for others' work. Now, the composer has taken things a step further, alleging that he is being threatened using Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' name and accusing Tanishk of allegedly misleading and abusing a woman after promising to marry her.

He further said that he was not afraid of the alleged threats and wrote, "I'm not afraid when I'm not wrong...You wanna get dirty with me? Come at me? 'Jis school ke tum PEON bhi nahi ban sakey hum waha ke PRINCIPAL, TRUSTEE aur MUSIC TEACHER hai bete.' Ab COURT mein milte hai, agar yeh sach mein karna hai na Tujhe, Aaja. @tanishk_bagchi MAIN AAUN KYA APNI PE? (The school where you couldn't even become a peon, I'm the principal, trustee and music teacher there, son. Now let's meet in court. If you really want to take this forward, come on. @tanishk_bagchi Should I show you my real side?)"

He later shared another Instagram Story and wrote, "If the girl would like to come out, then only I can support and take her name...She has been through a lot anyway. I feel sad I can't do anything about this till she takes this forward. Anyway, I'm done. Baaki mujhe kisi ka naam yunhi uchaalna nahi tha, magar 10 saal se chup hoon...Ab bas. Toofan Se Takraaoge, Toh Bhasam Ho Jaaoge (I never wanted to drag anyone's name into this without reason. But I've stayed silent for the past 10 years... enough is enough now. If you choose to take on a storm, you'll be reduced to ashes)."