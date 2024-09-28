Ranbir Kapoor to lead Dhoom 4; Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not be back: Report

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Fans were in for a huge surprise with a new scoop of his upcoming projects. The actor is in talks to star in one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood with Dhoom 4. As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir will be leading Dhoom 4, which will mark his 25th film as an actor. The project, which will be a reboot, is currently in development by YRF's Aditya Chopra. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's best pics ever on his birthday: ‘You make life feel like…’) Ranbir Kapoor is all set to lead Dhoom 4.

Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4?

The new report added that a source has revealed that Ranbir is in talks to lead Dhoom 4. It reads, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

The report added that none of the previous actors from the franchise will return for Dhoom 4. All the Dhoom films had recurring characters which were played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. “Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema,” read the report.

More details

The last Dhoom film starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. It released in 2013 and was a blockbuster at the box office. Dhoom 4 will mark the 25th film of Ranbir's career, and the film is expected to go on floors by 2025-end or early 2026.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Fans will see Ranbir next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also co-stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The sequel to Animal Park is also in the works.