Indian Idol 16 winner is Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha; singer reacts to the win
Indian Idol 16 winner was announced on Sunday on Sony Sony Entertainment Television. Jyotimayee Nayak from Odisha is the winner.
Singer expresses excitement about her win
Jyotirmayee is also a celebrated singer in the Odia music Industry, dedicated herself to healing cancer patients through music therapy before stepping onto the Indian Idol stage. “Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learned along the way,” she said in a statement.
The winner of Indian Idol Season 16 was announced on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television. Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha has been crowned the winner of the season. Her performance of the song Saiyaan O Saiyaan seems to have cinched her win on the show over fellow finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.
Jyotirmayee Nayak's Indian Idol journey
Throughout her journey on the show, Jyotirmayee won the hearts of the judges with her performances, including a melodious rendition of O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini. Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain moved Leena Chandavarkar. Her other performances throughout the show were also received well.
The singer also expressed her gratitude to the TV channel and Fremantle for giving her the platform to grow as an artist. “A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud,” she added.
The grand finale of Indian Idol 16
The star-studded Grand Finale was made memorable with the presence of judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with celebrated musical icons and special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar, who added to the grandeur of the evening with their presence and performances. Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla performed and gave their best at the finale, but Jyotirmayee was the one to blow everyone away. Congratulations poured in for the singer on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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