Vedang Raina says audiences ‘advocated’ for Main Vaapas Aaunga when they ‘tried and failed’ at marketing: ‘It was rough’

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its theatrical run more than a month after its June 12, 2026 release. Despite a slow start at the box office, the film steadily found its audience, thanks to glowing reviews and strong word of mouth. The emotional story struck a chord with viewers, helping the film collect ₹93.42 crore worldwide so far. While the response from those who watched the film was overwhelmingly positive, its opening weekend told a different story. Vedang Raina recalls the film’s painful opening weekend, audience-led turnaround and his most emotional scene.

Looking back on those difficult first few days, actor Vedang Raina opened up about the disappointment, and the audience-driven turnaround that followed.

The first three days were difficult In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Vedang spoke about the film's challenging start and how audiences eventually became its biggest champions. Before the film reached theatres, the makers held several preview screenings in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He estimated that nearly a thousand people had seen the movie early across screenings in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, generating reactions unlike anything he had ever witnessed.

Reflecting on those difficult first few days, Vedang admitted he felt completely lost. He said, “I think the first three days were really rough. I don't think I moved. I didn't know what to do. I did not know how to respond to it. I'm glad that this miracle happened because more than the effort, and obviously, it's shattering, right? When you know, you put in all this effort and time, invest yourself emotionally as an actor, and you get that kind of a payoff, and you always expect more."

He noted that more than that, he felt the film was being liked by audiences, and the critics were liking it, and the people who saw it, albeit a few, were really liking the film. He recalled thinking that it was probably a good product. However, because that still did not result in people coming to the theaters, it made him question what he should do as an actor and how he should approach his craft.