Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film on the decline, ends week 1 below ₹50 crore

Alpha box office collection day 7: Yash Raj Films’ latest spy thriller Alpha seems to be slowing down at the box office after a topsy-turvy few days. The fortunes of the film seem to be changing with each passing day. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer opened well, doing decent numbers in its opening weekend, only to have a disappointing Monday. It once again raised hopes with a surprising jump on Tuesday, but fell flat again on Wednesday and slid down even further on Thursday. As a result, Shiv Rawail's directorial ended its first week under ₹50 crore at the domestic box office, a dismal figure for a film of this scale. Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the film.

Alpha box office update The first female-led spy film in the YRF Spyverse had a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹34 crore net in India. Alpha then suffered a 70% drop in domestic collections, bringing in only ₹3.85 crore net in India. After a brief recovery on Tuesday, the film again fell by 30% on Wednesday, and saw a minor decline on Thursday as well. On its seventh day in the theatres, Alpha earned just ₹2.60 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s seven-day haul in India to ₹47.55 crore. Alpha has clearly lost momentum after a promising opening weekend. The film has failed to cross the ₹50-crore mark inside a week. In addition, by its opening weekend, the film was outpacing the earnings of Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the two highest-grossing films led by Alia. Now, Alpha lags quite far behind these two.

Alpha's box-office woes What compounds Alpha’s troubles is the release of Dhamaal 4. The comedy caper, hitting the screens today, will eat up a lot of Alpha’s shows, leaving the film very little scope for growth.

According to trade insiders, the film needs to cross over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide just to break even. If Alpha has any shot at becoming profitable, it needs a drastic turnaround in its second weekend, which seems difficult given its diminished screen count and lack of momentum.