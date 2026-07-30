Rishab Shetty hails Yash as Ravana in Ramayana trailer, says no one else could have done justice to that character

The trailer opens with Ravana ( Yash ) arriving at a palace and knocking on its massive doors, only to receive a hostile welcome. It goes on to introduce the actor's powerful performance as Ravana, as he wrecks havoc and seeks revenge. Fans singled out Yash's performance from the trailer and praised him on social media. Now, National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty , who starred in Kantara, has hailed the trailer and gave particular praise to fellow Kannada actor Yash.

The official trailer of Ramayana , Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, was unveiled today at 4:15 am, during the brahma muhurat. The trailer gave the much awaited glimpse into the world of the mythological epic which introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash in the role of Ravana. (Also read: Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj predicts '100% Oscar' for Ramayana, asks Ranbir Kapoor to 'not pollute your Vaani anymore' )

Taking to X, Rishab wrote, “It’s not easy to convince people with the stories and characters of our epics. We have all grown up listening to them, and each of us carries our own imagination of these timeless legends. Hats off to the team for creating such an incredibly convincing world. @niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit, take a bow.”

He added, “I can relate to the pressure an actor feels while portraying such iconic characters. Every single actor has embraced that responsibility and delivered a brilliant performance. @raviedubey @Sai_Pallavi92 @Rakulpreet. @arrahman @HansZimmer, every emotion has been beautifully underlined by your music. What a phenomenal score.”

What Rishab said about Yash He went on to say, “#RanbirKapoor, brother, you made us truly feel the aura and divinity of Rama. @TheNameIsYash sir, my eyes grew bigger and bigger with every shot of yours. I don't think anyone else could have done justice to that character. I am running short of words to tell more about your brilliant performance but one thing , as a kannadiga you have always made us feel proud.”

All about Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic with the first part releasing in theatres this November. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and a large ensemble cast.

Ramayana: Part One will be released globally on November 8, coinciding with Diwali. The second part will come out in 2027.