Prakash Raj lauds CJP after their school protest in Hingoli shows results: ‘Dimagi bano, andhbhakt nahi’
Actor Prakash Raj reacted to news of an allegedly alcoholic principal of a government school resigning after Cockroach Janata Party's protest.
Actor Prakash Raj has been vocal in his support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement since their inception this year. After the founder, Abhijeet Dipke, recently launched a movement to improve government schools and his protest in Hingoli saw results, the actor used a pun that seemed to refer to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘dimagi naxals’ statement on Independence Day. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap flaunts his ‘dimagi nakal’ T-shirt at dinner with Imtiaz Ali; fans want him to sell merch)
Prakash Raj says ‘dimagi bano’ after CJP shows results
On Tuesday, Abhijeet posted a video from Hingoli and said their protest had yielded results. “First big victory for the villagers of Limbala in Hingoli district. The alcoholic principal has been suspended. I would like to dedicate this win to Abdul and his father. As Abdul said yesterday- “Ab rukna nahi hai, school theek karke hi rahenge. (Don’t stop now till the school is improved)” He had sat in protest with villagers for the suspension of the school principal, who was allegedly coming to work while drunk.
Re-posting the video, a happy Prakash wrote, “Thank you Cockroaches (heart emojis) This the power of Citizens demanding accountability from the system (bicep emojis) Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi…Dimagi bano .. Andhbahakt nahi (Ask questions, don’t be subservient. Use your brain, don’t have blind faith). #justasking #SchoolThikKaro.” CJP’s ‘school thik karo’ campaign was launched in Abhijeet’s native village in Maharashtra. After visiting there, he alleged shortages of basic amenities at government schools.
Deep Dive
Prakash’s comment comes after PM Modi asked citizens to ‘identify and isolate’ those he termed ‘dimagi naxals’. On Tuesday, his Dacoit: A Love Story co-star, filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, also used the statement as a pun when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘dimagi nakal’ and ‘been into this since my school days’. “Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention,” he wrote, posting photos of him wearing it.
Prakash Raj in the news
Prakash was in the news lately for alleging that his name was deleted from the voters’ list after a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise. He questioned the Election Commission about it, with the agency claiming his name hadn’t been deleted. However, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation claimed that his voter status was marked ‘shifted’ as he had changed houses and that he had to re-register.
The actor had also attended the CJP protests in New Delhi in solidarity with students protesting the alleged discrepancies in NEET exams. Prakash starred in Seetha Payanam, S Saraswathi, and Dacoit: A Love Story in Telugu and Jana Nayagan and Kaalidas 2 in Tamil. He has the Hindi version of Drishyam 3, Varanasi, Spirit, G2 and several other films lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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