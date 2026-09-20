Is Channing Tatum behind this burner account? Internet spots Instagram comments on ex-fiancé Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles

Channing Tatum is at the centre of a new internet mystery after fans stumbled upon an Instagram account that appeared to have a lot to say about the actor, his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles. The account, @bidness_nonya, has since been deleted, but screenshots of its comments have sparked plenty of questions online. Channing Tatum is at the centre of a new internet mystery after fans stumbled upon an Instagram account that appeared to have a lot to say about the actor, his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her rumoured relationship with Harry Styles. (The Image Direct / Backgrid )

The account reportedly had just one follower, Channing's own Instagram profile. That detail immediately sent fans down a rabbit hole, with some wondering if the page was a private account run by the actor himself. There is no confirmation that him was behind it, however, and others believe it could have belonged to someone close to him.

What the account was saying The now-deleted profile had no visible original posts and reportedly used a butterfly as its display picture. Its name appeared to be a playful reference to the phrase “none of your business”. The account made comments about Channing and Zoë. In one, she was described as his “former fiancé” and “the most intentional person he knows”. Another comment defended Channing while making an allegation about his former wife and money.

The account also left a glowing comment about the actor that read, “He's so genuine. No false pretenses with this guy. And funny as hell, too.”

One of its other comments reportedly referred to Shawn MacArthur, his character in the 2009 film Fighting. That relatively obscure reference caught the attention of fans, who began wondering whether whoever ran the account knew Tatum personally.