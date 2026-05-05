Zoë Kravitz keeps her rumoured engagement ring hidden behind her gown at 2026 Met Gala; Harry Styles skips event

Amid the ongoing buzz fuelling engagement rumours surrounding Kravitz and Styles, the actor ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, seemingly intent on keeping her personal life out of the spotlight. Photos from the event capture her posing for photographers while subtly concealing her left hand behind the voluminous folds of her gown, a gesture that only added to the intrigue.

Zoë Kravitz , known for her role in The Batman and Big Little Lies, arrived at the Met Gala 2026 in a striking black lace creation by Saint Laurent. However, it wasn’t just the intricate, Victorian-inspired gown that drew attention. Fans were quick to notice the absence of her rumoured fiancé, Harry Styles , and what truly fuelled speculation was how she appeared to subtly conceal the rumoured engagement ring from the cameras.

On fashion’s biggest night, as celebrities descended on the star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Museum of Art , dazzling in couture that encapsulated this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” hawk-eyed fans were watching closely – decoding not just every outfit, but every subtle move. That was certainly the case for Zoë Kravitz, whose appearance on the carpet quickly sparked intrigue, with one particular detail fuelling a wave of speculation.

For most of her appearance, she kept her left hand discreetly tucked away, seemingly avoiding any clear view of the rumoured ring that onlookers were eager to spot – a calculated move that appeared aimed at deflecting mounting speculation. Equally noticeable was the absence of her rumoured fiance, Harry Styles, who last attended the event in 2019. Instead, Zoë Kravitz arrived alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director of Saint Laurent, with both serving as co-chairs on this year’s Met Gala host committee.

What Zoë Kravitz wore to the 2026 Met Gala A couture creation from the house of Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 in a sheer black gown featuring a scalloped scoop-neck bodice that flowed seamlessly into a flared, tented skirt with a subtle peplum finish. Leaning into dark romance, the dress was crafted in intricate floral lace layered over a sculpted silhouette, complete with a structured bodice and long sleeves.

Echoing Victorian influences, the fabric draped fluidly over softly rigid panels at the waist, lending the ensemble a voluminous, almost vintage sensibility. Keeping the palette resolutely monochrome, the only burst of colour came through her accessories – delicate yellow rosette earrings paired with a statement matching ring on her right index finger from Jessica McCormack. The look was completed with black pumps from Saint Laurent.