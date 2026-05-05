Hyderabad businesswoman Sudha Reddy dazzles in $15 million jewellery at Met Gala 2026, spotlights south Indian heritage

On May 4 (May 5 in India), Hyderabad-based businesswoman and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpet for Met Gala 2026, turning heads in a breathtaking ensemble that included $15 million worth of high jewellery and a custom outfit that required over 3,000 hours of manual labour. Also read | Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look At Met Gala 2026, Sudha Reddy honoured her Telangana heritage with an intricate outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. (Getty Images via AFP)

Embodying this year’s 'Costume Art' theme, Sudha’s look, titled ‘The Tree of Life,’ served as a high-fashion bridge between the ancient textile traditions of south India and contemporary global couture.

Sudha Reddy's outfit: a masterpiece of craftsmanship The ensemble was a collaboration between Indian designer Manish Malhotra and renowned celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn. A labour of love, the outfit took 3,459 hours to complete, involving a dedicated team of 90 artisans. It featured a complex mix of zardozi, marodi, resham, and metalwork. The design was rooted in the Machilipatnam style of kalamkari, an almost 3,000-year-old Indian textile art.

The silhouette featured a sculpted, royal blue corseted bodice and a dramatic 7-metre train adorned with peacock motifs. A unique feature was a hand-crafted metal vine installation on the upper back, forged from brass, copper, and silver to represent the kalpavriksha (the wish-fulfilling tree).

The $15 million sparkle While the couture was stunning, it was Sudha's jewellery, worth $15 million — pulled from her private collection — that commanded the most attention. The 'Queen of Merelani', a massive 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite, served as the centrepiece of a Victorian-finished diamond necklace. She also wore a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring from Rajasthan.

A theatrical, crystal-encrusted Dolce and Gabbana minaudiere paired with a custom Manish Malhotra zardozi clutch completed the look. Also read | Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala