Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala

Its border, hand-painted by artisans from Swadesh and embroidered in the atelier, drew inspiration from the Ajanta frescoes, among the earliest visual references to the saree in Indian art. Adding a sculptural dimension to the look, a resin-draped cape framed the silhouette like a halo. Crafted by folding and preserving the gold tissue saree into a fluid structure, it transformed fabric into an art-like form.

At the heart of the ensemble was a jewellery-integrated blouse, embedded with heirloom stones from Nita Ambani ’s private collection. Featuring over 1,800 carats of diamonds along with emeralds, polki, and kundan. It was paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree, one of the oldest and most enduring garments in Indian sartorial history.

Isha Ambani arrived at the Met Gala in a striking interpretation of the saree, crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta , transforming tradition into a sculptural couture statement. Designed in response to the “Fashion is Art” theme, her look reimagined clothing as lived art, where heritage, jewellery, and form come together in a single expressive silhouette. (Also read: Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look )

Craft, heritage and sculptural detailing The ensemble was created over 1,200 hours by more than 50 artisans, bringing together textile mastery, jewellery craftsmanship, and heritage techniques into one cohesive expression. The saree itself was woven with pure gold threads and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, incorporating historical references through hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs. Rich embroidery techniques such as zardozi, aari work, and relief detailing further elevated its intricate surface.

The bodice stood out as a concentrated jewel composition, fully embellished with diamonds and detailed zardozi embroidery. Conceptualised by Nita Ambani and created in collaboration with Kantilal Chhotalal, it reimagined the family’s diamond archive into couture, with over 200 old mine-cut diamonds hand-stitched into the structure.

The look was completed with layered diamond necklaces totalling over 250 carats, haathphools extending across the hands, and diamond waist belts tracing the drape of the saree. Anaita added a jasmine-inspired sculptural gajra created by artist Sourabh Gupta over 150 hours using paper, copper, and brass, finished with Indian pigments. A hand-carried Subodh Gupta mango sculpture added an unexpected artistic finishing touch.

Isha Ambani is the daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sister to Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. She married Anand Piramal, son of businessman Ajay Piramal, in December 2018.