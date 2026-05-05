Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut brings Raja Ravi Varma's paintings to life in Manish Malhotra’s couture look

Karan Johar made a memorable Met Gala debut, stepping onto fashion’s biggest global stage in a custom creation by designer Manish Malhotra. Aligning perfectly with this year’s “Costume Art” theme, he described his look as a true work of wearable art titled “Framed in Eternity.” Karan Johar shines at Met Gala with custom Manish Malhotra ensemble inspired by Raja Ravi Varma. (Instagram)

Sharing images from the red carpet on Instagram, Karan wrote that the ensemble was inspired by the timeless artistry of painter Raja Ravi Varma. He explained, “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.” (Also read: Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here’s a list of Indian stars expected on the red carpet )

Karan Johar's sculptural ensemble at Met Gala He also credited Manish Malhotra for bringing the vision to life, calling him his long-time creative partner. Expressing gratitude, he added, “To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together is an art form in itself, which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!”

His ensemble was nothing short of a moving canvas brought to life. Karan wore a sharply structured, power-shouldered vintage-style jacket that instantly gave a regal, sculptural edge to the look. It was paired with a dramatic hand-painted cape stretching nearly six feet, flowing like a gallery piece in motion. What made the outfit stand out was its layered storytelling, every inch of fabric carried hand-painted detailing inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s visual legacy, including intricate pillars, blooming lotuses, and graceful swans that seemed to unfold as the cape moved.