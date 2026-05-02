Met Gala 2026: From Karan Johar to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here’s a list of Indian stars expected on the red carpet

The Met Gala 2026 is around the corner, and while Karan Johar’s debut is making the buzz, there are more Indian stars expected to dominate the red carpet on May 4. Scheduled to be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events that draws attention worldwide. Let’s take a look at guests gracing the red carpet. Met Gala 2026 guest list (Instagram)

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Karan Johar’s debut Filmmaker Karan Johar’s debut at the Met Gala 2026 adds a dose of excitement and is already creating buzz. Known for his bold fashion sense and choices, Karan’s entry is going to steal the spotlight. The icing on the cake is the collaboration between ace designer Manish Malhotra and Karan for this big night.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone, an evergreen Met Gala participant, is speculated to grace the red carpet alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The power couple’s presence is undoubtedly going to make the internet talk. However, Deepika was also seen shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.

Priyanka Chopra Next on the list is Priyanka Chopra, who remains a trailblazer for Indian representation and is said to return to the red carpet. Since her 2017 debut, Jonas has owned the Met Gala with dramatic flair.

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is another important name who is expected to grace the carpet. Known for celebrating Indian craftsmanship, Alia’s look has, over the years, massively highlighted Indian textiles and embroidery on the world stage.

Manish Malhotra Based on reports, Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned designers, is set to return to the event following his successful debut in 2025.

Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla, Indian businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion icon, after many years of leading the event, is reportedly confirmed once again for the 2026 Met Gala.

Ananya Birla Ananya Birla, who has garnered immense popularity through her artistry and strategic business judgment, is all set to grace the carpet this year.

Isha Ambani Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, is all set to grace the red carpet this year as well. With her debut in 2017, Isha has always been praised for her elegant couture choices.