Rihanna lights up Mumbai in two couture statement looks, elevated by Manish Malhotra jewels at Fenty Beauty event. Pics

For the occasion, Rihanna moved away from soft butter yellow tones in favor of a bold chartreuse look, a flowing mock-neck, long-sleeved top paired with a flared, ankle-length leather skirt, both of which appear to be from Miguel Castro Freitas’ Fall 2026 collection for Mugler.

For her daytime look, Rihanna went for a monochrome olive-green ensemble that leaned into a soft, feminine vibe while by night, she completely switched gears, stepping out in a sleek black dress that added a bold, glamorous edge. Let’s decode her outfits and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Rihanna makes surprise return to India, greets paparazzi with flying kisses; internet wonders what brings her back )

Rihanna brought serious style heat to Mumbai on Friday as she made a dazzling appearance for the India launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty. The 38-year-old global icon didn’t just attend one event, she owned two, starting with the official launch and later heading to an after-party.

When it came to accessories, she added a distinct Indian touch to her outfit, styling it with a signature haathpool by Manish Malhotra, an exquisite hand adornment crafted in white gold and set with uncut diamonds. She further completed the look with stacked bangles on her wrist and a pair of diamond earrings.

Her makeup was bold and glamorous, featuring smoky eyeshadow, bright red lipstick, contoured cheekbones, and plenty of highlighter. Her long, luscious tresses were left open in a side partition, cascading down her shoulders, perfectly finishing off her glam look.