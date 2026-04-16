Malaika Arora in her 50s looks the chicest in simple thigh-slit dress with bold red lips to visit her Khar restaurant

The dress Malaika chose for the outing is a black, full-body ensemble featuring a high neckline, a sleeveless design on one arm and a full-length sleeve on the other, a relaxed silhouette, and a floor-length hem. The silk dress skimmed her curves, adding a sensual charm to the look, and the thigh-high slit on the side enhanced the aesthetics.

On April 15, Malaika stepped out in the city for a night out at her recently-opened restaurant Sweeney in Khar, Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose an all-black attire that married the sensual draping silhouette with minimal dressing. Let's decode her look.

At 52, there's no stopping Malaika Arora . The star not only stays her fittest by hitting the gym regularly and promoting yoga and strength training to inspire her followers, but also never ceases to experiment with her fashion choices, serving one incredible look after another.

Malaika styled the silk dress minimally, choosing accessories and makeup that did not overwhelm the ‘less is more’ vibe of her look. She chose bold red lips, muted brown eye shadow, lightly coated mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and soft contouring.

Centre-parted, loose tresses, which framed her face softly, completed the hairdo. Lastly, Malaika chose embellished aquamarine pumps, a luxurious bracelet watch, and an embellished black rectangular clutch to accessorise the ensemble.

About Malaika Arora's restaurant Sweeney Malaika Arora's restaurant, Sweeney, a cosy spot in Khar West, brings together Thai and European home-style cooking, shaped by travel, memory, and real kitchens. Sage greens, wicker, wood, and layered fabrics come together to enhance the dreamy, beach-inspired decor of the space.

About Malaika Arora On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.