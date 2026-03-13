Malaika Arora at 52 brings the hotness quotient to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding afterparty in a silver gown

Malaika accessorised the gown with a statement necklace adorned with crystals and rubies . She also chose embellished pumps, a stylish bracelet watch, and a black clutch adorned with crystals to style the ensemble.

For the wedding afterparty, Malaika Arora slipped into an exquisite silver dress decked with reflective sequin embroidery, lending a disco ball-era feel to the ensemble. Adding the hotness quotient to the bash, she chose a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline, body-hugging fit, and floor-length hem.

Malaika Arora was among the many celebrities who attended the afterparty for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding on March 12. To congratulate the couple on their union, the 52-year-old diva slipped into a gorgeous silver gown. Let's decode her look.

Lastly, she left her silky locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add definition. As for the glam, she went for shimmery pink eye shadow, darkened-on-fleek brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy fuchsia-pink lips, and soft contouring.

About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their terrace wedding ceremony private at his Mumbai residence. The intimate celebrations were made special by the presence of close friends and family.

Malaika Arora also attended the wedding ceremony. Apart from her, the guest list included Bollywood stars and sportspersons like Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag.

Kritika and Gaurav have always kept their personal lives away from the limelight. While Kritika is renowned for her roles in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.

About Malaika Arora On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.