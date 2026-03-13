Malaika Arora at 52 brings the hotness quotient to Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding afterparty in a silver gown
Malaika Arora attended Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's lavish wedding afterparty in Mumbai, showcasing her glamorous look, styled with statement jewels.
Malaika Arora was among the many celebrities who attended the afterparty for Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding on March 12. To congratulate the couple on their union, the 52-year-old diva slipped into a gorgeous silver gown. Let's decode her look.
Also Read | Kritika Kamra's white gown and blinding diamond-ruby necklace steal the show at her and Gaurav Kapur's reception
What did Malaika Arora wear?
For the wedding afterparty, Malaika Arora slipped into an exquisite silver dress decked with reflective sequin embroidery, lending a disco ball-era feel to the ensemble. Adding the hotness quotient to the bash, she chose a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline, body-hugging fit, and floor-length hem.
Malaika accessorised the gown with a statement necklace adorned with crystals and rubies. She also chose embellished pumps, a stylish bracelet watch, and a black clutch adorned with crystals to style the ensemble.
Lastly, she left her silky locks loose in a centre parting, styled with soft waves to add definition. As for the glam, she went for shimmery pink eye shadow, darkened-on-fleek brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, glossy fuchsia-pink lips, and soft contouring.
About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their terrace wedding ceremony private at his Mumbai residence. The intimate celebrations were made special by the presence of close friends and family.
Malaika Arora also attended the wedding ceremony. Apart from her, the guest list included Bollywood stars and sportspersons like Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag.
Kritika and Gaurav have always kept their personal lives away from the limelight. While Kritika is renowned for her roles in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.
About Malaika Arora
On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.
On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.