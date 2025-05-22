Aishwarya Rai's Cannes necklace with ivory saree had insane 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds

The Queen of Cannes arrived and how! Aishwarya Rai attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, draped in Indian royalty. The actor wore a gorgeous ivory Banarasi sari with real chaandi work designed by Manish Malhotra for the red carpet. However, it was Aish's necklace that stole the show. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film "The History of Sound" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds

According to Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai paired the ivory Banarasi drape with heirloom high jewellery from his jewellery collection. The jewels feature over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18-carat gold. She wore a pair of ruby and diamond statement rings on both hands, earrings, a ruby choker necklace with a single diamond pendant, a diamond necklace, and a multiple-strand ruby necklace.

Here's a look at Aishwarya's jewels:

The undisputed icon of Cannes

Aishwarya's ivory, rose gold, and silver Manish Malhotra saree is a visual statement that honours Indian handloom. The handwoven ivory Banarasi handloom drape features Kadwa brocade technique embroidery. Per the designer, the technique originates from the famed looms of Varanasi and involves crafting each motif separately, often using multiple shuttles and supplementary threads.

The saree features handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real chandi (silver). She chose a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery, to complete the look. She draped the dupatta on one shoulder and let the pallu fall from another shoulder to form a floor-sweeping train.

“The ensemble marks a deliberate departure from conventional red carpet codes, reintroducing the saree not as nostalgia, but as contemporary couture. A bold assertion from the brand, rewriting what Indian ceremonial dress can signify on the global stage,” Manish Malhotra wrote in a statement.

Lastly, with her hair left loose in a centre parting adorned with sindoor, Aishwarya chose winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, red lips, and darkened brows.