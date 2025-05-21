Janhvi Kapoor has never looked better as she attends Homebound screening at Cannes in backless gown, luxe Indian jewels

After making a stellar debut at the 78th Festival de Cannes red carpet, Janhvi Kapoor dressed up in an exquisite Anamika Khanna gown for the premiere of director Neeraj Ghaywan's film Homebound. She decked up the stylish ensemble with a mix of archival traditional Indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations. Let's decode her look. Janhvi Kapoor attends the premiere of Homebound in Cannes.

Also Read | Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa are real ‘highlights’ at Cannes as duo impress fans in dandy outfits: Pics

Janhvi Kapoor has never looked better!

Rhea Kapoor, who styled Janhvi Kapoor in the Anamika Khanna creation, shared the actor's photos on Instagram on May 21. “For the official premiere screening of Homebound this morning in Cannes. @janhvikapoor wears custom @anamikakhanna.in couture. She wears a mix of archival traditional Indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations,” Rhea wrote. Here's a look at the photos:

Decoding the outfit

The Anamika Khanna gown features a gold corset bodice decked with intricate gold jaal and aardozi embroidery, sequin work, and delicate beaded patterns. The bust has a body-hugging silhouette, a high neckline, spaghetti straps, an asymmetric hem, and a backless design reaching Janhvi's lower back.

As for the light green satin skirt, it features thread embroidery on the front and back, a pleated design on the waist, a flowy silhouette, a long, floor-sweeping train on the back, and an A-line silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with traditional gold Indian jewels, including jade and jadao creations. Janhvi wore a long necklace reversed on her bare back, jhumkis, ear cuffs, and ornate bangles.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted twisted bun, Janhvi chose a minimal strawberry-themed makeup look, including glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, glittery pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and glitter on the lower waterline.

Homebound also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Additionally, the legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese joined Homebound as an executive producer.