Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa are real ‘highlights’ at Cannes as duo impress fans in dandy outfits: Pics

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa-starring Homebound is premiering at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section. The two actors, along with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and the entire team of their film, including director Neeraj Ghaywan, debuted at the Festival de Cannes. Let's decode what Ishaan and Vishal wore on the red carpet. Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa's Cannes debut is one for the books.

Serving class in dandy outfits!

Ishaan Khatter chose couturier Gaurav Gupta for his red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. He wore a custom deep bordeaux velvet bandhgala set custom-designed by the designer for the global stage. According to Gaurva, the silhouette reinterprets the classic Indian high-collared jacket with black zardozi celtic knot embroidery. The kaarigari is a ‘symbol of timeless connection and inner strength’, reimagined through the lens of Indian craftsmanship.

The bordeaux bandhgala jacket features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closures, thread embroidery on the front, and a velvet sheen, adding a classy touch. The straight-fit pants completed the outfit. Lastly, he chose a reverso Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, a ring, trimmed beard, dress shoes, and a back-swept hairdo to round it all off.

Visha Jethwa, the showstopper

As for Vishal Jethwa, the actor looked dandy in a black pantsuit with a striking brooch from Kaushik Valendra, styled by celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani. His classic, notch lapel blazer came with a glittering twist as it was bejewelled with shimmering adornments on the shoulders. The relaxed silhouette, front button closures, and full-length sleeves rounded off the design elements.

The crisp black button-down shirt and loose-fitted pants completed the ensemble. Allowing the blazer to be the highlight of his look, Vishal went minimal with the accessories, and only wore rings on both hands and dress shoes. With his hair styled in a backswept hairdo and trimmed beard, Vishal and Eka rounded off the red carpet look.