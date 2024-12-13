Ranbir Kapoor in black bandhgala-moustache, Alia Bhatt in dreamy white saree steal the show at Raj Kapoor film festival

Late Raj Kapoor's grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, along with actor-wife Alia Bhatt attended a film festival in Mumbai, celebrating his lasting impact on cinema, ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-filmmaker. The anniversary celebrations will be marked by the Kapoor family on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s iconic fashion moment at Raj Kapoor’s centennial event(Photo by X/its__tisha)

Amidst a gathering filled with luminaries and timeless charm at the film festival, Ranbir and Alia stood out, embodying grace and heritage with their sartorial choices. The couple's outfits were not just fashion statements but a tribute to Raj Kapoor's enduring legacy, reflecting the essence of classic Indian elegance.

Ranbir Kapoor: A regal statement in black

Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion in a sophisticated black bandhgala, a traditional Indian ensemble synonymous with regality and refinement. The bandhgala, often referred to as the “prince coat,” was a fitting choice, resonating with the timeless legacy of the Kapoor dynasty.

Ranbir's choice of black—an eternal symbol of power and elegance—accentuated his poised demeanor while the minimalistic design of the bandhgala highlighted the fine craftsmanship. The structured silhouette lent a modern touch to the classic attire and Ranbir paired it with tailored white trousers and understated shoes.

His moustache look was the epitome of effortless sophistication while his choice reflected the Kapoor family's penchant for blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics. The overall look paid homage to Raj Kapoor's iconic status while exuding a fresh, modern charm.

Alia Bhatt: Ethereal grace in white

Alia complemented Ranbir's regal appearance with an ethereal white saree that came with multi-colour floral prints and evoked a sense of timeless beauty. Alia’s choice of white was particularly poignant; the colour often signifies purity and respect, making it a meaningful tribute to the cinematic legacy of Raj Kapoor.

The simplicity of her saree was elevated by her impeccable styling. With minimal jewellery that included a choker neckpiece, Alia let the saree take center stage.

Leaving her hair open down her shoulders in side-parted wavy style, Alia amplified the glam quotient with soft and dewy makeup, enhancing her ethereal charm.

Fashion as a tribute

Together, Ranbir and Alia’s ensembles created a harmonious visual narrative, blending tradition and modernity. The couple's coordinated appearance was a poignant homage to Raj Kapoor's legacy—a filmmaker who celebrated Indian culture and aesthetics through his cinema.