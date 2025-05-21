Aditi Rao Hydari's diamond necklace lights up Cannes 2025 red carpet: Here's a look at her shimmering Rahul Mishra gown

Aditi Rao Hydari has arrived in Cannes! The actor walked the red carpet at the 78th Festival de Cannes in a shimmering ombré bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra, accessorised with jewels from Chopard. Let's decode her look. Aditi Rao Hydari attended the 2025 Cannes film Festival. (Instagram/ Vogue India)

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns at Cannes 2025

Aditi walked the red carpet during the premiere of Fuori at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20. The actor wore a gown designed by ace couturier Rahul Mishra and styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia for the occasion. The shimmering ensemble transformed her into a celestial goddess. However, the highlight of her look was the diamond necklace from Chopard.

More details about Aditi's red carpet look

The ombre gown is from Rahul Mishra’s Aura collection, showcased at the Couture Week during Fall/Winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week. Made at the Rahul Mishra atelier, the gown featured intricate embroidery using resham threads, sequins, glittering beads, and glass bugle tubes—known as salli in India. The sculptural design on the waist highlighted the actor's curves and added a sway to her hips.

The dress has a strapless plunging neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves, a full-body hem length, and a gradient shade from deep black to ivory. Meanwhile, the overarching theme of the Aura collection explored the universe as a figment of the Hindu god Brahma’s imagination.

Aditi further enhanced the red carpet style with a statement Chopard diamond necklace. The necklace featured brilliant-cut diamonds adorned in flower petal-shaped pendants. Lastly, she also wore an oval-cut diamond ring on one hand.

Meanwhile, with her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft, straight locks, Aditi chose minimal makeup to style the celestial gown. She went for feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, muted pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, soft kohl on the eyes, glowing highlighter, rosy pink lips, and natural beige gel manicure.