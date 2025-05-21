Pedro Pascal's plunging neck shirt look at Cannes leaves fans swooning: ‘Feeling bad for all the other dudes on planet’

Pedro Pascal's Cannes Film Festival appearances have left the internet collectively swooning. From a stylish black tuxedo on the red carpet to a co-ord tank top and pants set for the press day, The Last Of Us actor's outfits are nothing short of a masterclass on how men should be dressing effortlessly. His sartorial choice for the Die, My Love premiere after-party at the Festival de Cannes is another example. Pedro Pascal attends Die, My Love premiere after-party in Cannes.

What did Pedro Pascal wear to the premiere

Pictures and videos from the premiere show Pedro dressed in a taupe-coloured co-ord ensemble, styled by celebrity stylist Julie Ragolia. The shirt features a plunging V neckline that flaunts his decolletage, notch lapel collars, front button closures, a breast patch pocket, full-length sleeves, cicnhed cuffs, a relaxed fitting, and drop shoulders design.

Pedro paired the ensemble with matching taupe-coloured pants that have a high-rise waistline, a flared, relaxed fit, and side pockets. For the accessories, he went minimal and nerdy with black-rimmed broad-frame glasses and dress shoes. Lastly, with his hair styled in a pushed-back, sleek hairdo with soft waves, he chose a moustache, clean-shaven face, and light makeup to round it all off.

How did the internet react?

The internet couldn't help but swoon at Pedro Pascal's pictures. An Instagram user commented under his fan photos, “Kind of feeling bad for all the other dudes on the planet.” Another wrote, “Kind of feeling bad for all the other dudes on the planet.”

Fans confessed how all his Cannes looks, especially the premiere outfit, have them losing their mind. A fan commented, “I breathe heavy whenever I see this pic.” A comment said, “Hang that first one in the Louvre.”

Some Instagram users also pointed out that apart from being a style icon, Pedro is also a great human being. A person wrote, “I mean, he’s THIS GORGEOUS and he is an unwavering trans advocate to his sister? Seriously, I couldn’t be more in love.” Another said, “Damn, he is stunning! Best part? He's also a pretty damn good human too.”