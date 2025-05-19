Benedict Cumberbatch wears arm sling with tux at Cannes Film Festival, turns injury into chic style statement

Benedict Cumberbatch attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, for the screening of his upcoming film The Phoenician Scheme. The Wes Anderson-directed movie also stars other A-listers like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe and more. Benedict Cumberbatch confidently rocked a black arm sling on red carpet.(REUTERS)

Benedict walked the red carpet in a formalwear that's timelessly classic and needs no introduction, but with one twist. Let's decode what the Sherlock star wore at Cannes.

What Benedict Cumberbatch wore at Cannes

Benedict Cumberbatch attended Cannes with his wife Sophie.(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Benedict Cumberbatch attended the premiere of the film with his wife, Sophie Hunter. He wore the most classic of all formal menswear, a sharp and suave black tuxedo, complete with a neat, white shirt and bowtie. He was seen wearing a black arm sling, possibly due to an injury. But he didn’t let this setback interfere with his red carpet look.

A clever styling move was at play here, as the arm sling effortlessly blended with his outfit, seamlessly matching the entire ensemble. Made from the same black fabric as his blazer, the sling was carefully pinned to his shoulder.

Some may squirm at the idea of wearing a medical accessory on the red carpet, worry about how it might clash with the outfit, sticking out like a sore thumb. But Benedict owned it, turning this setback into a chic style statement.

Meanwhile, Benedict’s wife, Sophie, was seen in an orange off-shoulder gown with a sculpted waistline, creating an interesting silhouette.

New dress code at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet has witnessed several interesting styles over the years, from nude fashion's barely there dresses to gown trains sweeping the entire red carpet. While fashion is subjective and open to interpretation, Cannes rolled out rules to maintain a certain level of decorum and practicality on the red carpet.

So, Cannes tweaked its dress code and banned nudity on the red carpet on the grounds of decency. Along with naked dressing, long trains were also prohibited, citing practical reasons.

