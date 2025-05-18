Amal Clooney gives even Hollywood starlets a run for their money; rocks black dress for solo Cannes outing. Pics

Amal Clooney made her comeback to the Cannes Film Festival in a head-turning black gown. The human rights lawyer and celebrated humanitarian walked the red carpet without her husband, George Clooney. She attended the screening of Stories of Surrender. Dressed in a black gown, she looked beautiful than ever, giving even Hollywood starlets a run for their money. Amal Clooney poses on the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (REUTERS)

Amal Clooney looks beautiful than ever

Amal Clooney dipped into the archives as she arrived solo at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The fashion icon chose a vintage John Galliano-era Christian Dior gown that was very much in sync with her elegant and feminine sartorial choices, which she is famously known for. The dress also teased the newly instated Cannes dress code that bans nudity, risqué clothing, and voluminous, dramatic dresses on the red carpet.

Decoding Amal's gorgeous archival John Galliano dress

The black John Galliano full-length gown features a deep sweetheart neckline flaunting her decolletage, a plunging back, a fitted bust, a waist-nipping silhouette, off-the-shoulder sleeveless straps, a form-fitting silhouette, a flared skirt on the hem, and a floor-sweeping train on the back.

For accessories, Amal wore glittering Cartier diamond jewels, including diamond drop earrings adorned with floral shapes and several silver cocktail rings. A simple, compact black clutch rounded off the accessories.

As for her glam, she went for a subtle, no-makeup look completed with a nude lip, soft smoky eyes, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter. Her almost waist-length hair was styled by Dimitris Giannetos into voluminous waves with a soft caramel balayage.

Meanwhile, Amal Clooney's love for vintage and classic, show-stopping gowns goes way back. She is often seen with George Clooney on the red carpet dressed in head-turning dresses. As for her last appearance in Cannes, it was in 2016, where she supported her husband, George Clooney, at the premiere of Money Monster. She had worn a lemon yellow, one-shoulder chiffon gown from Atelier Versace.