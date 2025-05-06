Met Gala 2025: As always, the Met Gala red carpet dazzled with star power and unforgettable moments worthy of the archives. This year was no exception. From Isha Ambani gliding across the red carpet in a regal, floor-sweeping cape to Shah Rukh Khan making his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, the night was packed with iconic appearances. As we scroll through the stunning visuals from fashion’s biggest night, let’s take a closer look at Isha Ambani’s standout ensemble for this year’s gala. Also read | Met Gala pays tribute to Black fashion and designers and includes Rihanna pregnancy surprise Isha Ambani wore the same Cartier necklace that Anne Hathaway wore in the 2018 film Ocean's 8.

Here’s what Isha Ambani wore

Isha Ambani turned muse for designer Anamika Khanna at this year’s Met Gala, embracing the theme - “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Her ensemble was a masterclass in opulence and precision. She wore a heavily embellished black-and-gold corset with an intricately detailed bodice, paired with sleek black silk trousers featuring straight-cut silhouettes and silver-studded embellishments along the sides.

Elevating the look further, Isha draped herself in a striking white cape styled as a tailored jacket with lapel collars, richly adorned with ornate jewels and finished with a dramatic floor-length train. A crisp white hat added a whimsical, almost fairytale-like touch — sealing the look with effortless grandeur.

How Isha Ambani accessorised her look:

Isha Ambani’s show-stopping accessory — a brick-sized vintage diamond necklace — undoubtedly deserved a moment of its own. Once belonging to the Maharaja of Nawanagar, this historic piece is now part of Cartier’s treasured collection. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya pointed out in an Instagram Stories that this is the very same necklace featured in the 2018 film Ocean’s 8. the necklace is worth $150 million.

Remember the dazzling piece that gets stolen off Anne Hathaway’s neck during the fictional Met Gala heist? Yes, that one — making Isha’s look not just iconic, but cinematic in its own right. Also read | Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan confesses he only attended to impress his kids: ‘This might also be my last Met Gala..’

How the Internet reacted:

Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who styled Isha Ambani, shared a slew of pictures of her look on her Instagram profile. Actor Alia Bhatt reacted to the pictures and called her look “unreal.”

Fans were quick to notice the diamond necklace. One Instagram user commented, “Uff, the iconic Nawanagar necklace,” while another wrote, “Fab, also, that necklace.” The internet simply loved Isha’s look. “Girl understood the assignment,” read one comment, while another person wrote, “Never seen a more stunning look.”