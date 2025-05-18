Hunger Games meets Twilight at Cannes: Jennifer Lawrence in an ivory gown with Robert Pattinson in tuxedo look great

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson arrived for the world premiere of their film Die, My Love at the Cannes Film Festival. The two stars wowed with their chic looks on the red carpet. The internet couldn't stop gushing over the duo, calling it a Hunger Games and Twilight crossover. Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Robert Pattinson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th International Cannes Film Festival. (Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Also Read | Angelina Jolie makes her comeback at Cannes Film Festival in sparkly nude gown; fans say ‘most beautiful woman in world’

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes

For the premiere of her new film at the 78th edition of the prestigious film festival, Jennifer wore a Dior recreation. The Hunger Games actor, who is also the Dior brand ambassador, wore a historic fan-inspired gown on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Robert, who is also the face of Dior, chose a classic black tux. The duo arrived on the red carpet and posed together for the cameras. Let's decode their looks and see what the fans said.

What Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson wore

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Jennifer’s dress is a modern-day version that was first seen in 1949 and is named for the composer Francis Poulenc. The strapless silk taffeta gown featured scalloped layers in tiers, a belted design pulling the waist tight, dozens of pleats all over, a fitted bust, a flowy skirt, and a long train at the back.

Jennifer styled the ensemble with black strappy heels, dainty diamond ear studs, and a luxurious vintage watch. With her hair pulled back in a mess-free twisted bun, the actor chose feathered brows, a red lip, black eyeliner, muted pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Meanwhile, Robert's black tuxedo features a stylish blazer with silk shawl lapels, front button closures, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, and a tailored fit. He completed the ensemble with a crisp white button-down dress shirt, straight-fit black pants, a bow tie, and black dress shoes. A messy hairdo and a trimmed beard completed the red carpet look.

What did the internet say?

Fans gushed over the stars of the popular series Hunger Games and Twilight uniting at Cannes. One user wrote, “Let the Twilight Games begin!” Another commented, “So the Hunger Games meets Twilight.” A fan commented, “I always pictured these two together; they look amazing side by side and have great chemistry.” Another wrote, “Most beautiful people I've ever seen.” A comment said, “They look so great.”