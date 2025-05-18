Man dressed as giant bird crashes Cannes premiere of Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Die My Love

A man dressed as a giant bird crashed at the world premiere of Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence's ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes on Saturday. The festival told Variety that the bird man was a character from ‘I Love Peru’, a documentary by Raphael Quenard, which premiered in the Cannes Classics section. Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Robert Pattinson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at Cannes(Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

The bird man posted with Pattinson, who was visibly amused by his get-up. Meanwhile, social media users were stunned to see a large bird walk the red carpet. In Peruvian culture, birds like this, condors, are considered as a link between heaven and earth.

Read More: Pedro Pascal tells Cannes to fight back against US political chaos

The synopsis for Quenard's documentary ‘I Love Peru’, reads: “Going through a difficult period, Raphaël Quenard abandons everyone around him and, struck by a disturbing vision, flies to Peru. In this spiritual quest, he is accompanied by his friend Hugo David.”

“There’s someone dressed as a bird on the Cannes carpet,” one social media user reacted to the bird man's appearance during Pattinson and Lawrence's premiere.

Read More: Emma Stone and Eddington cast battle a bee in a Cannes Film Festival red carpet moment to remember. Watch

"Why was a man dressed up as a giant bird on the Cannes red carpet for Jennifer Lawrence's "Die, My Love"???" another person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, the bird get-up is allowed under Cannes' new red carpet rules. The festival, just days ago, announced that the event is banning nudity and excessively voluminous clothing. Long trains that could clog up the red carpet have been banned this year.

On Monday, the organizers said: “This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

The festival ‘reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms’.