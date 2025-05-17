Emma Stone and Eddington cast battle a bee in a Cannes Film Festival red carpet moment to remember. Watch

Cannes Film Festival maybe an exclusive affair for the creme of the entertainment world but one uninvited guest managed to sneak in. This guest not only walked (flew over) the red carpet, but also got a few pictures with Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler! Cast members Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler avoid a bee during the screening of the film Eddington, in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. (REUTERS)

Emma vs the Bee

A stray bee (or fly, jury is still out on the species of the insect) disrupted the red carpet premiere of Ari Aster's latest movie, Eddington at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on Friday. As cast members Austin, Emma and Pedro walked the red carpet for photos, the bee decided to join in too. First, Emma spotted it buzzing around around Austin's head and it later decided to meet the Oscar-winning actress too. Emma got scared and delivered a hilarious, animated expression, pretending to swoon like an 18th century lady on a hot day. Thankfully Pedro caught her pretend-fall.

Watch the video here:

Fans loved the funny, light moment between the cast and the bee. “I’d do the same as her omg,” wrote a fan. “Pedro protecting her 😍 they have chemistry, I loved it! I can't wait to watch Eddington!,” noticed another. “Even the bees came to claim our queen,” read a cute comment. A fan anticipated, “Oh no, the memes that may follow this...😂”

About Eddington

Eddington stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead. It is a biting take on America's culture wars set in a small New Mexico town.

The film by fast-rising American director Ari Aster is an unsettling but often amusing Western-style thriller set amid America's toxic politics and conspiracy theories. Best known for his previous horror movies Hereditary and Midsommar, Ari Aster appears to be parodying everyone from gun-loving southern US conservatives to virtue-signalling white anti-racism activists.

Emma Stone plays Phoenix's wife who gets sucked into a world of paedophile-obsessed right-wing conspiracy theorists.