Pedro Pascal stops Joaquin Phoenix from waving at fans on Cannes Film Festival red carpet; fans wonder what went wrong

Ari Aster premiered his latest film Eddington at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. He was joined on the red carpet by his massive star cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler. The cast posed for the photographer and shared multiple fun moments on the red carpet. However, an interaction between Joaquin and Pedro left fans confused. Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal shared an awkward moment during the premiere of Eddington at Cannes Film Festival,

Why did Pedro Pascal do that?

A video from the top of the Palais steps of the Auditorium Louis Lumière shows the cast turn around and wave to the fans. But as Joaquin waved to his fans, Pedro pulled his hand down and said something in his ear. Joaquin looked shocked and confused at what just happened. But said ‘okay’ to Pedro and put his hand in his pocket.

Fans are also confused as to why Pedro must have done that. There is no clear audio of what he said to Joaquin either. Someone theorised, “Pedro told Joaquin no to do a salute that can be wrong interpreted.” Another said, “I think maybe Pedro Pascal was worried that the photos they were taking would be used maliciously to accuse JP of doing something else. I say this because when Sabrina was saying hi to fans, some people used this photo to create controversy, saying she was making the N*zi salute.”

Another didn't buy it. “I’m confused? What am I missing? That was a wave not a salute? lol.” A fan made a Gladiator reference, “Oh Marcus Acacius let the emperor make his Roman salute.”

A hilarious take: “Pedro Pascal kept whispering to Joaquin ‘get your a** back to filming another masterpiece with Gaga’, I was there and heard everything.”

What else happened at the premiere

The movie did not get a particularly enthusiastic stranding ovation. Aster himself seemed both proud and apologetic for what he had wrought. Also, Eddington has received just a 64% Fresh debut on Rotten Tomatoes after early reviews.

About Eddington

Ari Aster's COVID-era Western Eddington, about a 2020 America quickly losing its mind to conspiracy theories, TikTok and political extremism, premiered to a mixed reception at the Cannes Film Festival.

Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix as a muddled, mistake-prone sheriff who runs for mayor in a fictional New Mexico town, was among the most feverishly awaited American films at Cannes. It marks the first time in competition at the French festival for Aster, the lauded director of Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid.

It's also his most politically ambitious film by a long shot. Eddington, which A24 will release in July, plunges into the pandemic psyche of the United States, plotting a small-town feud that swells to encompass nationwide events including mask mandates, the death of George Floyd and right-left divisions.

