The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal tears into JK Rowling for anti-trans stance after viral cigar photo

Pedro Pascal is calling out JK Rowling for her anti-trans stance. The Last of Us star labelled the Harry Potter author a “heinous loser” for celebrating the UK Supreme Court's ruling that trans women are not legally women. Pedro Pascal slammed JK Rowling for celebrating UK Supreme Court's gender ruling(X)

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal brutally slams JK Rowling for anti-trans stance

Last week, Rowling went viral for hailing the landmark ruling, claiming that it “protected” women's rights. She left netizens enraged with her celebratory post on X, in which she was seen smoking a cigar while holding what appeared to be a cocktail in her other hand.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” the 59-year-old captioned the image. While it was not the first time Rowling faced backlash for her anti-trans stance, activist Tariq Ra’ouf urged people to boycott every “single Harry Potter thing” on Instagram.

“It has become our mission as the general public to make sure that every single thing that's Harry Potter related fails...because that awful disgusting shit, that has consequences,” Ra'ouf said. Agreeing with the activist's boycott calls against Rowling, Pascal commented, “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

The 50-year-old actor, who is a staunch trans rights supporter, then wore a “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt as part of a pro-trans campaign by American designer Conner Ives, to the London premiere of Marvel's Thunderbolts* on Tuesday, per The Guardian.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star has long advocated for LGBTQ+ rights. He is frequently accompanied by his sister, Lux Pascal, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, to red carpet appearances. Back in February, Pascal wrote on Instagram, “A world without trans people has never existed and never will.”