JK Rowling celebrates with a cigar after UK Supreme Court rules trans women are not legally women

JK Rowling is celebrating the UK Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that trans women are not legally women. The Harry Potter author took to social media on Wednesday to hail the decision, noting that it “protected” women's rights. In the landmark ruling, five judges agreed that the legal definition of woman under the country’s 2010 Equality Act refers “to a biological woman and biological sex,” per New York Post. JK Rowling celebrates with a cigar and a drink after UK Supreme Court's landmark ruling on Wednesday(X/ JK Rowling)

JK Rowling celebrates with cigar and a drink after UK court rules trans women are not legally women

“It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the UK. @ForWomenScot, I’m so proud to know you,” Rowling wrote on X.

The 59-year-old author shared a series of tweets, addressing the backlash surrounding the ruling and her support for it. In one post, Rowling admitted that she “definitely has” given money to the For Women Scotland organisation.

In another post, Rowling wrote, “Think I might be having a cigar later” before sharing a photo of herself smoking while holding a drink in her hand. She appeared to be celebrating the ruling on a luxury yacht. She captioned her bold photo, “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”

Rowling has long been advocating for women's rights, but she was accused of being transphobic for some of her past remarks about trans people. In 2022, she sparked outrage online while calling out an article titled, “Opinion: Creating a more equal post Covid-19 world for people who menstruate,” per The Sun.

“‘People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” the best-selling author wrote on X at the time. Her tweet also garnered criticism from Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Eddie Redmayne.