Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid and more: All names confirmed for Harry Potter TV series so far

The upcoming Harry Potter TV series promises a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved books, with each season dedicated to a single novel. While the original film franchise left an indelible mark on a generation, this new series aims to delve deeper into the wizarding world, offering fresh perspectives and detailed storytelling. Recently, several key cast members have been confirmed, generating excitement and speculation among fans.​ Now, with some major casting confirmations finally revealed, the magical puzzle is beginning to take shape. Here’s a look at all the actors who have been officially cast so far. A slew of actors have been confirmed for the Harry Potter TV series so far.

Albus Dumbledore

Previously portrayed by: Richard Harris and Michael Gambon

To be played by: John Lithgow​

American actor John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, who was previously played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris

American actor John Lithgow is set to take on the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore. Known for his versatility, John has delivered memorable performances in projects like The Crown, Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Footloose, Shrek, and The World According to Garp. In an interview, John expressed his initial hesitation about joining the series, stating: "It came as a total surprise to me... It's going to define me for the last chapter of my life. He also shared his admiration for Michael Gambon, noting that while he never met him, he always idolised his portrayal of Dumbledore.

​

Minerva McGonagall

Previously portrayed by: Maggie Smith

To be played by: Janet McTeer​

Janet McTeer will play the role of Professor McGonagall, previously played by British actor Maggie Smith

British actor Janet McTeer will assume the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall. McTeer has an impressive resume, including performances in Ozark, The White Queen, and Albert Nobbs. Her casting brings a seasoned presence to the series, promising a compelling portrayal of the stern yet compassionate Transfiguration professor.

Severus Snape

Previously portrayed by: Alan Rickman

Now to be played by: Paapa Essiedu​

Paapa Essiedu will play the role of Professor Snape, previously played by Alan Rickman

British actor Paapa Essiedu is set to portray the complex character of Severus Snape. Essiedu has garnered acclaim for his roles in I May Destroy You, Gangs of London, and Black Mirror: Demon 79. Notably, he was the first Black actor to play Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company. His casting has sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing excitement over a fresh interpretation of Snape's character, while some have slammed his casting. ​

Rubeus Hagrid

Previously portrayed by: Robbie Coltrane

Now to be played by: Nick Frost​

Nick Frost will play the role of gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, previously played by Robbie Coltrane

Nick Frost, known for his comedic roles in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, will bring his unique charm to the role of Rubeus Hagrid. Frost's casting suggests a blend of warmth and humor, essential qualities for the beloved Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts. ​

Quirinus Quirrell

Previously portrayed by: Ian Hart

Now to be played by: Luke Thallon​

Luke Thallon will play the role of Professor Quirrell, previously played by Ian Hart

Luke Thallon, a rising star in British theatre, is set to play Professor Quirinus Quirrell. Thallon has received praise for his stage performances, including a recent portrayal of Hamlet for the Royal Shakespeare Company. His transition to the screen in this pivotal role is highly anticipated. ​

Argus Filch

Previously portrayed by: David Bradley

Now to be played by: Paul Whitehouse​

Paul Whitehouse will play the role of Hogwarts' caretaker Argus Filch, previously played by David Bradley

Paul Whitehouse, a veteran Welsh actor and comedian, will take on the role of Argus Filch, the cantankerous caretaker of Hogwarts. Whitehouse's extensive career includes work on The Fast Show and Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. His comedic background is expected to add a new dimension to the character.

Rumored castings

While the main trio—Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley—have yet to be officially cast, over 30,000 auditions have been conducted across the UK and Ireland.

While Ben Barnes is the favourite to play Sirius Black, its Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy who has been endorsed by filmmaker Chris Columbus, to play the role of Lord Voldemort, previously played by Ralph Fiennes.

Speculation abounds regarding other key characters. Chronicles of Narnia actor Ben Barnes is a fan-favorite for the role of Sirius Black. There have been several reports suggesting oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy may play the role of the antagonist Lord Voldemort, after he was personally endorsed by Chris Columbus.