Mumbai luxury real estate: ₹10 crore-plus home sales jump 12% to a record ₹18,512 crore in H1 2026

Mumbai's luxury housing market, comprising homes priced at ₹10 crore and above, saw sales touch a record ₹18,512 crore in H1 CY2026, up 12% year-on-year from ₹16,518 crore in the corresponding period last year, driven by higher transaction volumes and steady price appreciation.



The market recorded 957 luxury home transactions across the primary and secondary markets, reinforcing the financial capital’s position as the preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals and investors. Mumbai's luxury real estate market, comprising homes priced at ₹10 crore and above, saw sales touch a record ₹18,512 crore in H1 CY2026. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Worli emerged as the top-performing luxury micro-market, outperforming Tardeo, Lower Parel, Bandra West and Prabhadevi. The ₹20-40 crore price bracket witnessed the highest demand, while buyers aged 35-55 years accounted for 58% of all luxury home purchases during the period.

Homes measuring 2,000-4,000 sq ft remained the most sought-after, contributing 58% of primary market sales, a report by property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has said.

The city's luxury housing market recorded a 12% year-on-year increase in transaction value, rising from ₹16,518 crore in H1 CY2025 to a record ₹18,512 crore in H1 CY2026. The market also witnessed 957 luxury home transactions, up 26% from the corresponding period last year, reflecting sustained demand for homes priced at ₹10 crore and above, the report noted.

It showed that Mumbai's luxury housing market has nearly doubled in size over the past five years. Over the last 12 months, around 1,699 luxury homes were sold, the highest ever recorded in any 12-month period, with a combined transaction value of nearly ₹34,000 crore.

After appreciating 37% between CY2021 and CY2025, prices of luxury homes priced at ₹10 crore and above have moderated by around 4% in CY2026 year-to-date, indicating healthy consolidation following a strong multi-year rally, it said.

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The ₹20-40 crore price bracket emerged as the key growth driver, with sales more than doubling over the past three years—from 66 units in H1 CY2023 to 156 units in H1 CY2026.

The report also found that 19% of luxury homebuyers in Mumbai's top 10 micro-markets upgraded from locations outside South Mumbai, underscoring rising aspirational demand as wealth creation accelerates.

Worli emerges as the top performer Among micro-markets, Worli emerged as the top performer, recording luxury home transactions worth ₹4,493 crore, a 79% year-on-year increase. Unit sales in the locality surged nearly fivefold, from 35 homes in H1 CY2025 to 159 homes in H1 CY2026, making it Mumbai's most active luxury residential market. Lower Parel also posted a 79% increase in transaction value, emerging as another fast-growing luxury destination.

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Who are the buyers of ₹ 10 crore-plus homes? The buyer profile continued to evolve, with homebuyers aged 35-55 years accounting for 58% of luxury home purchases during H1 CY2026. Buyers aged 65 and above accounted for 12% of transactions, highlighting growing participation by affluent end-users and wealth creators across age groups.

“The first half of 2026 signals Mumbai's luxury housing market as one of India's most resilient, with sales of homes priced above ₹10 crore nearly doubling and crossing ₹18,500 crore, the highest half-yearly transaction value on record,” said Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty.

Price growth has stayed rational, with developers mindful of overpricing. Secondary markets have moved in sync with primary sales, and with momentum sustained, India's financial capital's luxury segment is positioned for continued, cautious, end-user driven growth, he said.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CRE Matrix, said: “Mumbai's luxury real estate market reached a new benchmark in H1 CY'26, recording ₹18,512 crore in sales. Combined with H2 CY'25, the total transaction value over the trailing 12 months approximately reached ₹34,000 crore, an all-time high. This period also saw ~1,700 luxury units sold, the strongest 12-month performance on record. "