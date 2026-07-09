ASK Wealth co-founder Bharat Shah's family buys four luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹180 crore

The family of veteran investor Bharat Shah, a former executive at ASK Asset and Wealth Management, purchased four ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹180 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Zapkey. The transaction was registered at a per-sq-ft RERA carpet price of ₹1.01 lakh. Mumbai real estate: The family of veteran investor Bharat Shah, a former executive at ASK Asset and Wealth Management, purchased four ultra-luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹180 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to the property registration documents, Preeti Bharat Shah and Kinnari Bharat Shah purchased four apartments on the higher floors of a building named Kalpataru One in Worli from Kalpataru Properties Limited.

The four apartments were acquired for a total consideration of ₹179.41 crore, with each apartment valued at approximately ₹44.85 crore. The transactions were registered on July 6, 2026, the documents show.

The four residences together have a total area of 1,770.32 sq m (approximately 19,056 sq ft), comprising a combined RERA carpet area of 1,643.36 sq m (17,689 sq ft) and a balcony area of 126.96 sq m (1,367 sq ft). Each apartment offers a RERA carpet area of around 410.84 sq m (4,422 sq ft), along with a balcony measuring 31.74 sq m (342 sq ft), according to the documents.

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The apartments were purchased with a total of 16 car parking spaces, with four parking slots allotted to each residence. Property documents show that stamp duty of ₹8.97 crore was paid on the transactions. Since the properties were registered in the names of female buyers, a 1% concession in stamp duty was availed under the Maharashtra government's policy that offers lower stamp duty for women homebuyers.

An email query was sent to Kalpataru Properties Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received. Preeti Bharat Shah and Kinnari Bharat Shah could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani's wife buys ₹162.2 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli at ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft

All about Worli real estate market Worli, along with Worli Sea Face, continues to command some of the country's highest residential values, driven by uninterrupted sea views, a limited supply of luxury residences, and proximity to Mumbai's key commercial hubs, including Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point.

On July 3, 2026, Radhi Girish Navani, wife of Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of healthcare technology firm eClinicalWorks, purchased an ultra-luxury apartment spanning over 6,400 sq ft in Worli for ₹162.2 crore. The deal, which works out to nearly ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft, ranks among the city's most expensive residential transactions, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

In May 2026, Tanya Dubash, a member of the Godrej family, acquired two sea-facing apartments in Worli for ₹294 crore at around ₹2.54 lakh per sq ft. In May 2025, Dubash purchased a luxury duplex apartment for over ₹226 crore in the same housing complex. The deal price translated to approximately ₹2.16 lakh per sq ft, according to the property documents. The duplex unit has a carpet area of 856 sq. m. (9,214 sq. ft.) and a balcony of 114 sq. m. (1,227 sq. ft.).

Also Read: Godrej’s daughter Tanya Dubash and her company buy two sea-facing apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹294 crore

In 2025, Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of USV, bought two sea-facing duplex apartments in Worli's Naman Xana for ₹639 crore or nearly ₹3 lakh per sq ft. Including stamp duty and taxes, the transaction exceeded ₹700 crore, making it India's costliest residential property deal to date. She spent almost ₹63.9 crore on stamp duty and GST, bringing the total transaction value to about ₹703 crore, making it the most expensive residential property deal recorded in the country.