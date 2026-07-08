Mumbai property registrations hit record highs, but stamp duty collections soften: Explained

Mumbai real estate market has continued to clock record or near-record property registrations over the past two years. Yet, stamp duty collections have failed to keep pace and have, in fact, softened. According to industry experts, the trend is being driven less by falling property prices and more by a shift in the mix of homes being sold. Mumbai real estate market has continued to clock record or near-record property registrations over the past two years. Yet, stamp duty collections have failed to keep pace and have, in fact, softened. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Experts say the slowdown in luxury and ultra-luxury home sales, coupled with moderating price appreciation, has reduced the overall value of property transactions even as sales volumes remain healthy.

Official data from the Maharashtra government show that Mumbai real estate market has consistently recorded more than 10,000 property registrations in several months since 2024, with some months exceeding 15,000. However, while transaction volumes have remained robust, the aggregate value of these deals has not risen at the same pace, resulting in weaker growth in stamp duty collections.

The trend became more evident over the past few months. Between February and June 2026, Mumbai registered more than 12,000 properties every month. In February, 13,029 properties were registered, generating ₹1,134 crore in stamp duty. Registrations climbed to 15,983 in March, lifting collections to ₹1,534 crore. However, despite 14,286 registrations in April, stamp duty collections dropped to ₹1,134 crore. In May, 12,403 properties were registered, generating ₹1,055 crore in stamp duty, while June recorded 13,302 registrations, with stamp duty collections of ₹1,077 crore.

For example, March recorded around 23% more property registrations than February, while stamp duty collections rose by nearly 35%, indicating a higher share of high-value transactions, experts said.

In April, despite more than 14,000 property registrations, higher than February, stamp duty collections fell back to ₹1,134 crore, suggesting a decline in the average transaction value. Similarly, June recorded 899 more registrations than May, but stamp duty collections increased by just ₹22 crore, underscoring the shift towards lower-ticket transactions.

Also Read: eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani's wife buys ₹162.2 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli at ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft

Here’s what real estate experts have to say According to real estate experts, the moderation in stamp duty collections is driven more by a change in the transaction mix than by stagnant or falling property prices.

Also Read: Mumbai is 'serious business' for DLF; luxury, ultra-luxury expansion on the cards, says Akaash Ohri

"This is more about transaction mix than falling or stagnant prices. With a lower average ticket size than new premium launches, buyers are increasingly preferring mid-segment and resale homes. Registrations of luxury and ultra-premium properties, which contribute hugely to stamp duty revenue, had moderated until recently, when the Middle East war disrupted oil flows and supply chains and caused Non-Resident Indians (NRI) hesitancy," said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

"Even if listed prices hold steady, incentives such as subvention schemes and payment plans can also suppress the declared transaction value. Other exemptions, such as those for women co-owners and seasonal or high base year effects, add to the month-to-month variance. The numbers are expected to pick up now with normalising oil and supply flows and a rebounding stock market," Kumar said.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Buying a ₹4 crore apartment? Why the monsoon is the ultimate test before you invest

"The post-pandemic period created an exceptionally high base for comparison. Between 2021 and 2024, rising residential prices, a surge in premium and luxury housing launches, and strong demand drove record stamp duty collections. As the market enters a more stable phase, monthly collections are increasingly reflecting normalised pricing rather than extraordinary price appreciation. In my view, this is a sign of a maturing real estate market and a natural part of the market cycle. We should not read too much into the recent moderation," said Vikram Mehta, a Mumbai-based real estate consultant specialising in the western suburbs.