‘Can you tell me your appraisal rate?’ New employee’s question to senior sparks workplace debate

A new employee’s questions during his first meeting with colleagues have sparked a debate about workplace etiquette. The interaction was shared on X by user Ojas Sharma, who appeared surprised by how directly the newcomer questioned a senior employee about an appraisal rate and project budget. New employee’s direct question sparks debate over office etiquette. (Representative Image)

Sharing the incident, Sharma wrote, “Bro. So, new guys joined my company and they spent the whole day trying to figure out who their managers were. One guy got to know his teammates and started talking about the tech stack and all. Even I was standing there, listening and introduced myself.”

He then described how the new employee asked a senior colleague he had met only a few minutes earlier, “Is our project budget good enough for an outing?”

The newcomer then asked, “What is your appraisal rate?”

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According to Sharma, the senior said his appraisal was in double digits. The new employee then asked, “Can you tell me?”

The senior, who appeared frustrated by the question, responded, “Should I show you my paycheck now?”

“I was standing there in absolute shock,” Sharma wrote. “Like, how do you ask these questions in your FIRST meeting with someone? Some questions are simply not meant to be asked, my guy.”

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