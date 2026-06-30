Mumbai property registrations expected to touch 13,302 in June; stamp duty collections likely to cross ₹1,000 crore
Mumbai recorded over 80,000 property registrations in H1 2026, while June registrations are estimated at 13,302, the highest for the month in 14 years
Mumbai recorded 80,221 property registrations across the primary and secondary markets during the first half of 2026, a 6% year-on-year increase, while stamp duty collections rose 4% to ₹6,968 crore, according to an analysis of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data by Knight Frank India.
In June alone, the city is estimated to register 13,302 property transactions, up 15% from a year earlier and the highest for the month in the past 14 years. The Maharashtra government is expected to collect around ₹1,077 crore in stamp duty from these registrations, the analysis showed.
Mumbai real estate market recorded over 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, up 7% year-on-year, marking the highest number of registrations for the month of May in the past 14 years.
How Mumbai's property registrations stack up
June 2026 is set to surpass the previous June peak recorded in 2025, reinforcing the sustained strength of Mumbai's housing market despite a high base. Property registrations are expected to rise 7.3% year-on-year, while stamp duty collections are projected to increase 4%, indicating a shift in the transaction mix, with a relatively higher share of mid-market home purchases compared with last year.
On a sequential basis, property registrations are expected to increase 7% over May 2026, while stamp duty collections are projected to rise 2%.
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"Mumbai's residential market has maintained its strong momentum, with June 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in the past 14 years. This performance is achieved despite a high base from last year, underscoring the resilience of end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
The market's strength is further reflected in H1 2026 registrations, which continued to grow on top of an already robust first half of 2025. While stamp duty collections remained largely stable over the same period last year, indicating a moderation in average transaction values, the healthy growth in registrations suggests that demand is becoming more broad-based across buyer segments rather than concentrated in higher-value transactions. This reinforces the depth and resilience of Mumbai's residential market, he added.
Also Read: Mumbai property registrations up 7% YoY to 12,315 in May, highest for the month in 14 years
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More