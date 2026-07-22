'So so proud of our team’: Blue Tokai co-founder after Janpath outlet helps CJP protesters in Delhi
Blue Tokai co-founder Matt Chitharanjan reshared one of the videos on his Instagram Story and praised the staff at the Janpath outlet.
The Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters outlet in Delhi's Janpath is being praised online for reportedly providing shelter, free water refills and first aid to students and activists fleeing police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest on Monday.
Reacting to the viral posts, Blue Tokai co-founder Matt Chitharanjan reshared one of the videos on his Instagram Story and praised the staff at the Janpath outlet.
"So so proud of our team for handling the violence and chaos so well. But also wish that being decent to people wasn't so rare that it gets celebrated," he wrote.
(Also Read: Vijeta Dahiya breaks silence after CJP removes him as spokesperson over viral burger row)
What happened during the protest?
The protest turned chaotic after thousands of CJP supporters gathered for the "Chalo Sansad" march on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters who had converged near the protest site.
The CJP had called for the march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to the CJP, the march began peacefully. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas and batons.
(Also Read: Man claims he travelled from Australia, spent ₹1 lakh on tickets to join CJP protest in Delhi. Watch)
Blue Tokai praised for helping protesters
Amid the chaos, several social media users claimed that the Blue Tokai outlet at Janpath opened its doors to protesters, allowing them to take shelter, refill water bottles free of cost and receive first aid.
Instagram user @sxnchay shared a video after the protest, saying, "I am heading back home from the protest. And we got tear-gassed, we got lathi-charged. A lot of people in front of me, a lot of people I know personally, got manhandled brutally by the police and the RAF."
The user said that Blue Tokai's Janpath outlet "helped the protesters in such a good way", adding that staff gave shelter to those fleeing the police, set up a first-aid station and "left no stone unturned" in helping people.
"Blue Tokai at Janpath really showed up," the user said, while praising the outlet's staff for assisting protesters during the crackdown.
Another Instagram user, Ashiishh Kalra, shared a video showing a protester refilling a water bottle inside the cafe. The text on the video read, "A big up to Blue Tokai, Janpath Road, for giving people shelter and allowing everyone to refill their water bottles for free during yesterday's protest."
"You've won hearts @bluetokaicoffee," Kalra wrote in the caption.
Blue Tokai also reacted to @sxnchay's Instagram post with a blue heart emoji.
HT.com has reached out to Matt Chitharanjan and Blue Tokai for a comment. The article will be updated once a response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More