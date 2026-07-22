'So so proud of our team’: Blue Tokai co-founder after Janpath outlet helps CJP protesters in Delhi

"So so proud of our team for handling the violence and chaos so well. But also wish that being decent to people wasn't so rare that it gets celebrated," he wrote.

Reacting to the viral posts, Blue Tokai co-founder Matt Chitharanjan reshared one of the videos on his Instagram Story and praised the staff at the Janpath outlet.

The Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters outlet in Delhi's Janpath is being praised online for reportedly providing shelter, free water refills and first aid to students and activists fleeing police action during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" protest on Monday.

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What happened during the protest? The protest turned chaotic after thousands of CJP supporters gathered for the "Chalo Sansad" march on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters who had converged near the protest site.

The CJP had called for the march to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the CJP, the march began peacefully. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd using tear gas and batons.

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Blue Tokai praised for helping protesters Amid the chaos, several social media users claimed that the Blue Tokai outlet at Janpath opened its doors to protesters, allowing them to take shelter, refill water bottles free of cost and receive first aid.

Instagram user @sxnchay shared a video after the protest, saying, "I am heading back home from the protest. And we got tear-gassed, we got lathi-charged. A lot of people in front of me, a lot of people I know personally, got manhandled brutally by the police and the RAF."

The user said that Blue Tokai's Janpath outlet "helped the protesters in such a good way", adding that staff gave shelter to those fleeing the police, set up a first-aid station and "left no stone unturned" in helping people.

"Blue Tokai at Janpath really showed up," the user said, while praising the outlet's staff for assisting protesters during the crackdown.

Another Instagram user, Ashiishh Kalra, shared a video showing a protester refilling a water bottle inside the cafe. The text on the video read, "A big up to Blue Tokai, Janpath Road, for giving people shelter and allowing everyone to refill their water bottles for free during yesterday's protest."

"You've won hearts @bluetokaicoffee," Kalra wrote in the caption.

Blue Tokai also reacted to @sxnchay's Instagram post with a blue heart emoji.

HT.com has reached out to Matt Chitharanjan and Blue Tokai for a comment. The article will be updated once a response is received.