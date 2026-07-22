Vijeta Dahiya breaks silence after CJP removes him as spokesperson over viral burger row

Vijeta Dahiya, who lashed out at critics for alleging that he went to eat a burger during the protests, has now been removed as the spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). In an interview, he has opened up about the decision. Vijeta Dahiya who was removed by CJP as its spokesperson. (Instagram/@vijetadahiya1, Screengrab (X))

In a conversation with the infotainment platform “No Noise Stories,” Dahiya said that if CJP thinks removing Dahiya would be better for the protest, then it’s okay, and added that the movement is bigger than anything else.

Also Read: ‘Maine burger kiun khaya?’: CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya slams trolls for accusing him of eating during protest

When asked about the video that sparked the row, he said he had indeed eaten a burger, but it was after he attended the protest. Earlier in an Instagram video, Dahiya slammed trolls, saying that those who don't have anything better to do are creating controversies.

While talking about the protest, he went on to say that he was awake for two days and took care of various things.

What is the burger row? It all started with a tweet alleging that Dahiya was seen eating at a fast-food outlet during the protest. “Do you know what Vijeta Dahiya was doing when the CJP protesters were being lathi-charged by the police for creating chaos? He was eating a ‘Burger’. Just look at the level of shamelessness. Every CJP leader kept misleading the protesters while staying away from the streets themselves. And Vijeta Dahiya turned out to be the biggest fraud among them all.”

In response, Dahiya shared a video on Instagram. “Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” Vijeta Dahiya lashed out at trolls.