Man claims he travelled from Australia, spent ₹1 lakh on tickets to join CJP protest in Delhi. Watch
The protester clarified that he had completed a B.Tech degree and was not personally affected by the alleged exam irregularities.
An Indian man has claimed that he travelled from Australia to Delhi and spent nearly ₹1 lakh on flight tickets just to participate in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
In a video shared on Instagram by content creator Sarthak Goswami, the man showed his Australian identity card to prove that he had travelled from overseas. Goswami then asked him why he had made the expensive trip solely to attend the protest.
"This guy came right straight away from Australia just to join this protest. This is not just commitment, this is also financial cost. What made you come here?" Goswami asked.
The protester replied, "Brother, ₹1 lakh ka ticket lekar aaya hoon yahan par sirf protest join karne ke liye (I spent ₹1 lakh on tickets just to join this protest)."
Watch the video below:
When Goswami asked whether he had appeared for the NEET examination or any other competitive paper, the protester clarified that he had completed a B.Tech degree and was not personally affected by the alleged exam irregularities.
"Nahi sir, mera B.Tech tha. Mera NEET se koi matlab nahi hai. Sirf ye sarkar bahut zyada tanashahi kar rahi hai is time. Kuch nahi sun rahi hai. Atharah din se koi banda bhook hartal par baitha hua hai. Baat karne ko raazi nahi hain ye log," he said.
(Also Read: Ramit Verma, aka Peeing Human, reveals face after 11 years following head injury at CJP protest)
About CJP protest
The video surfaced as the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march turned chaotic on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's monsoon session.
Thousands of CJP supporters gathered in Delhi to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters who had assembled near the protest site, while the main stage at Jantar Mantar was dismantled later in the day.
According to the CJP, the march began peacefully, with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel as part of the party's appeal for a non-violent demonstration. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd.
On Wednesday, the CJP said thousands of protesters continued to gather at Jantar Mantar. Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told ANI that "millions more will come" if the government did not accept the party's demands.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the deployment of 20 additional CRPF companies to Delhi, while heavy barricading remained in place around Parliament House, Rafi Marg and other parts of the national capital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More