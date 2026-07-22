Man claims he travelled from Australia, spent ₹1 lakh on tickets to join CJP protest in Delhi. Watch

The protester replied, "Brother, ₹1 lakh ka ticket lekar aaya hoon yahan par sirf protest join karne ke liye (I spent ₹1 lakh on tickets just to join this protest)."

"This guy came right straight away from Australia just to join this protest. This is not just commitment, this is also financial cost. What made you come here?" Goswami asked.

In a video shared on Instagram by content creator Sarthak Goswami, the man showed his Australian identity card to prove that he had travelled from overseas. Goswami then asked him why he had made the expensive trip solely to attend the protest.

An Indian man has claimed that he travelled from Australia to Delhi and spent nearly ₹1 lakh on flight tickets just to participate in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

When Goswami asked whether he had appeared for the NEET examination or any other competitive paper, the protester clarified that he had completed a B.Tech degree and was not personally affected by the alleged exam irregularities.

"Nahi sir, mera B.Tech tha. Mera NEET se koi matlab nahi hai. Sirf ye sarkar bahut zyada tanashahi kar rahi hai is time. Kuch nahi sun rahi hai. Atharah din se koi banda bhook hartal par baitha hua hai. Baat karne ko raazi nahi hain ye log," he said.

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About CJP protest The video surfaced as the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march turned chaotic on Monday, the opening day of Parliament's monsoon session.

Thousands of CJP supporters gathered in Delhi to demand accountability over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters who had assembled near the protest site, while the main stage at Jantar Mantar was dismantled later in the day.

According to the CJP, the march began peacefully, with protesters carrying flowers for police personnel as part of the party's appeal for a non-violent demonstration. However, the situation escalated after police moved to disperse the crowd.

On Wednesday, the CJP said thousands of protesters continued to gather at Jantar Mantar. Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told ANI that "millions more will come" if the government did not accept the party's demands.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the deployment of 20 additional CRPF companies to Delhi, while heavy barricading remained in place around Parliament House, Rafi Marg and other parts of the national capital.