Who was Aashiq Hussain Qureshi? Victim of first terror attack in J&K since Pahalgam killings
Wednesday's terror attack is the first terror incident since the Pahalgam attack in 2025, which killed 26 tourists.
In the first terror attack since 26 civilians were killed in Pahalgam last year, a head constable deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty was killed by a lone terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday.
As per officials, the attack on the policeman took place around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.
Following the killing of the police official, a massive anti-terror operation was launched in the region, along with the detention of dozens of suspected overground workers (OGWs).
Wednesday's terror attack is the first terror incident since the Pahalgam attack in 2025, which killed 26 tourists.
Who was Aashiq Hussain Qureshi?
Head Constable Aashiq Hussain was part of the IR 3rd Battalion and posted on Amarnath Yatra security duty.
A resident of Beerwah in Budgam, Hussain was critically injured after being shot and was rushed to the Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag.
Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, HT reported earlier.
Politicians pay tribute
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and expressed his condolences over the killing of the constable.
"HC Hussain made the ultimate sacrifice in a cowardly terror attack in the Anantnag area of south Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat," said Abdullah.
Paying tribute to Qureshi, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
"The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice", he wrote on X.
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