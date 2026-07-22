J&K cop Aashiq Hussain Qureshi killed in first terror attack since Pahalgam killings

A policeman was killed after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town on Wednesday. The attack took place at around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk in Anantnag. Anantnag: Security personnel conduct a search operation following a terrorist attack in which a police head constable was killed, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 22. (PTI)

This is the first terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since April 22, 2025, when 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to officials, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi (Belt No. 20), of the IR 3rd Battalion and a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty when he came under attack.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag, where the attending doctors declared him dead. Further medico-legal proceedings are being carried out as per protocol.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir said, “I spoke with DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of martyr. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice.”