Mumbai real estate market records 13,800+ property registrations in April 2026; stamp duty collections at ₹1,100 crore

Property registrations in Mumbai are set to touch 13,864 units in April 2026, marking a 6% year-on-year rise from 13,080 units a year ago and the highest for the month in over a decade, signalling sustained end-user demand. Stamp duty collections are projected to cross ₹1,114 crore, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamps analysed by Knight Frank India. Property registrations in Mumbai are set to reach 13,864 units in April 2026, up 6% YoY and the highest in over a decade, signalling strong end-user demand. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

This also marks the highest April registration volume in the past 14 years, surpassing the previous peak in April 2025, underscoring the resilience of the city’s residential market.



Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Property registrations remain steady at over 15,500 in March 2026, stamp duty collections fall by 6%

Property registrations in April, however, declined 13% compared to March 2026, when volumes stood at 15,983 units. Meanwhile, stamp duty collections rose just 1% year-on-year, indicating a shift in the transaction mix, the data showed.

“Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilient momentum, with April 2026 registering the strongest performance for any April in over a decade. This sustained growth in registrations underscores enduring end-user confidence, even on a high base. While stamp duty collections have softened, reflecting a marginal recalibration in ticket sizes, underlying demand remains robust. The sequential moderation is largely seasonal, following elevated March closures, and does not detract from Mumbai’s structural strength and long-term attractiveness as one of India’s most compelling residential markets,” Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Last month, the Mumbai real estate market registered 15,983 property registrations, a marginal increase from 15,501 in March 2025, according to Maharashtra IGR data accessed by Knight Frank. Stamp duty collections, on the other hand, fell by 6% to ₹1,492 crore in March 2026, from ₹1,589 crore in March 2025.