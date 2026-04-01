Property registration in city up 4.77%
In March 2026, Mumbai recorded over 15,705 property registrations, up from 15,501 in the same month the previous year
Mumbai: Property registrations in the city increased by 4.77% in the 2025-26 financial year compared to the previous financial year, while collection from stamp duty increased 6.5% over the same period, data from the Inspector General of Registration shows.
A total of 1,50,705 property documents were registered in the city in 2025-26, compared to 1,43,844 in 2024-25, representing a 4.77% increase. In March 2026, Mumbai recorded over 15,705 property registrations, up from 15,501 in the same month the previous year.
Earnings from stamp duty in 2025-26 was ₹13,636.32 crore, compared with ₹12,804.64 crore in 2024-25, the data shows.
According to international property consultant Knight Frank, apartments up to 1,000 square feet (sqft) accounted for 85% of the total property transactions in Mumbai in March 2026. Within this, the 500-1,000 sqft segment strengthened its lead, its share increasing from 44% a year earlier to 47%, while units below 500 sqft saw a marginal decline from 40% to 38%, and larger unit categories remained broadly stable.
Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson of the Nahar Group and Senior Vice President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra said the 2025–26 financial year saw robust demand.
“The market continues to move towards premium, well-planned developments, driven by evolving aspirations and rapid urbanisation. Price appreciation has remained measured at around 8%, indicating stability backed by genuine end-user demand. At the same time, residential supply has expanded steadily, growing 17% between 2022 and 2025 to around 4.19 lakh units, with a strong pipeline ahead,” Yagnik said.
Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras, said the number of Permanent Alternate Accommodation Agreements, which guarantee owners a new, permanent flat in redeveloped buildings, weren’t as high as imagined.
“They comprise a very small number in the overall sales in Mumbai’s real estate market,” Kapoor said.
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