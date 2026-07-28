XLRI Delhi-NCR Welcomes New PGDM IEV Cohort with Focus on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development
XLRI Delhi-NCR Welcomes New AICTE-Approved PGDM IEV Cohort with Three-Day Orientation Focused on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development
XLRI Delhi NCR has welcomed a new batch of students to its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (PGDM IEV) programme. The new cohort was introduced to the institution through a three days orientation programme .
The programme was inaugurated by Fr. Antony R. Uvari SJ, Director; Prof. Munish Thakur, Dean (Academics); Fr. Alwyn Rodrigues SJ, Dean (Administration and Finance); and Ms. Rachna Tiwary, COO Entrepreneurship.
The orientation opening session of the programme, featuring keynote addresses by Mr. Ramkumar Thirumurty, Chief Revenue Officer at Pine Labs (SETU), and Mr. Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip.
Gaza teen triumphs despite war, loss and displacement
Mr. Thirumurty spoke about the insights or changes in the fintech sector, digital innovation and technology-led businesses in the age of artificial intelligence. Mr. Kalra shared his experiences from his entrepreneurial journey and discussed resilience, customer focus and long-term value creation while building one of India’s early internet companies. The inaugural session also included fireside chat and an interactive question-and-answer session with both industry leaders .
The orientation programme was spread over three days and the orientation programme was designed to familiarise students with XLRI's academic ecosystem while providing early exposure to India's startup landscape. This programme featured discussions on fundraising and venture capital, India's innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as Startup India and NITI Aayog, entrepreneurship-led initiatives like Jagriti Yatra, and an orientation to campus resources and support systems .
Will decide on school complex system before Teachers' Day: Himachal CM
PGDM IEV is an AICTE-approved two year programme designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, next-generation family business leaders and early-stage professionals. . PGDM IEV aims to equip students with the knowledge, mindset and practical experience required to build and scale ventures. This programme combines classroom learning with live projects, internships, founder interactions, startup conclaves, industry visits and investor engagement.Students also gain access to XLRI’s entrepreneurship ecosystem through XCEED, which offers mentorship, networking opportunities, incubation support and access to funding avenues.
According to XLRI, this programme has supported ventures in areas such as agritech, artificial intelligence, consumer brands, edtech and clean energy. Through its initiatives such as Demo Day and incubation activities, students have been able to present revenue-positive startups before investors and receive mentoring and ecosystem partnerships and founder-led learning experiences .
UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam registration begins at upmsp.edu.in, check schedule here
Welcoming the incoming students, Fr. Antony R. Uvari said entrepreneurship is not only about building businesses but also about identifying opportunities, creating value for society and turning ideas into meaningful action with purpose and integrity. Prof. Munish Thakur expressed hope that the IEV programme nurtures students with an entrepreneurial mindset, clarity of thought, an enduring fire in the belly, and the passion to create meaningful change."
With the new cohort, XLRI Delhi-NCR continues to strengthen its commitment to developing entrepreneurial leaders capable of building innovative, sustainable and impact-driven ventures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News