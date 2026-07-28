Cyber command cell to monitor social media during Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand police

Uttarakhand Police will dedicate a team of cyber command cell to monitor digital platforms and social media during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Tuesday. Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar briefs Mela Force officials ahead of the Kanwar fair in Haridwar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“As social media is being widely used and several cases of its misuse, particularly by anti-social elements, have come to light, we have formed a cyber command cell specifically for the Kanwar fair period. These cyber commandos are well trained and have expertise in cyber security and digital surveillance,” senior superintendent of police, Haridwar, Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

This aims to keep pace with technological advancements and prevent the misuse of social media and other digital platforms by “anti-social elements” seeking to disrupt law and order, communal harmony and the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

According to Bhullar, the cyber command cell will be active ahead of the commencement of the Kanwar fair on July 30. The team will be tasked with extensive monitoring of digital platforms, social media and web-based services during the fair.

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He added that the team will monitor misleading, fake, communal and artificial intelligence-generated content, including posts and other material circulated online, and identify those responsible for spreading such content.

“Instant action will be taken against fake, misleading or communal content and material that could provoke tension. The cyber cell commandos will track violators and cyber offenders and initiate action against them,” Bhullar said.

Around a dozen cyber commandos will remain in direct communication with the Kanwar Mela control room and the cyber cell at Roshanabad to facilitate the quick tracking of online activities, dissemination of information and time-bound action against offenders.

Meanwhile, security arrangements are also being strengthened at Haridwar railway station and adjoining railway stations.

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Personnel of paramilitary forces will be deployed along with the government railway police (GRP) at Haridwar railway station and the sub-stations at Jwalapur, Motichur and Raiwala.

According to superintendent of railway police, Aruna Bharti, two units of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one unit of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), one circle officer, nine inspectors/sub-inspectors, 88 trainee sub-inspectors, nine assistant sub-inspectors and 101 constables will be deployed for the Kanwar Yatra.

The deployment is part of the enhanced security arrangements being put in place to manage the large influx of pilgrims and ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims during the fair.